Cowboys To Face Off With Texas Aggies In Texas Bowl
HOUSTON, Texas - We're less than 24 hours away from kick off in Houston where Oklahoma State and Texas A&M will square in the Texas Bowl. Oklahoma State is looking to finish the season with 9 wins.
All the work is done, and now all that's left is to play the game. The Cowboys and Texas A&M will meet at NRG Stadium.
On Thursday, there was one last thing on the itinerary - the team luncheon. Mike Gundy and the Aggies' Jimbo Fisher answered questions, and a couple of players had a singing competition.
They weren't bad, but there was something else that was really good - OSU's Chuba Hubbard getting some rest after a heavy workload during the season. He said he can tell the difference.
Watch the video attached to this story for more.
Hubbard needs just 64 rushing yards to reach 2000 for the season. He said he hasn't really thought about it, and he hasn't made up his mind yet about whether to enter the NFL draft or return to Stillwater for another year.