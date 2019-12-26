Sapulpa Family Escapes Fire But Loses Everything To Flames
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - A Sapulpa family is without a home after waking up early Thursday morning to find their apartment in flames.
The family said they're already grieving from two murders a few months ago. Now, without a home, they don't know where to go next.
Aleta Thomas says their Christmas hadn't been the same since they lost her nephew, Albert Thomas, and his cousin, Dajon Ross.
The Roger's County Sheriff's Office said in October, Manuel and Angelica Quezada killed both young men at a home near Owasso.
Family said Albert was dating Manuel's daughter.
"It was a hard time. We made stockings, and we made Albert one too," said Aleta.
Aleta said her family enjoyed time together in their Sapulpa apartment for the holiday.
But early this morning, she and five others sleeping the unit woke up in a panic.
"I looked down the hall, and it was red," said niece Danee Thomas. "Just flames."
Aleta's niece Danee said the smoke was in the living room, so she was forced to kick out the windows.
The windows of the unit are boarded up now after the family said they had to jump out of them to escape the flames.
"It was scary, like a nightmare all in one," said sister Gail Herrin, who lived in the unit above Aleta's.
The three young kids, Aleta, her grandmother and Danee all got out safely, but lost everything in their home.
"My kids don't have any clothes. Everything from Christmas is burned up," Aleta said.
Thomas said all of Albert's things burned up too.
The Sapulpa Fire Department says they were able to contain the fire to their unit, but neighbors had smoke damage.
The family said all they can do is trust in God to get through another trial.
"I don't doubt Him, not one drop. I know that we couldn't make it without Him," said Aleta.
The fire department says the cause is still being investigated.