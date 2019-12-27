Police Arrest Driver After Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Auto Parts Store
TULSA - A man is in jail after an overnight chase that ended with the driver crashing into a Tulsa auto parts store, Police said.
According to authorities, the driver crashed into an O-Riley Auto Parts near East 46th Street North and North Peoria Avenue.
Police said the incident started when the suspect went to his girlfriend's home and assaulter her, before leaving with her truck.
Officers saw the truck and went after it, initiating the chase. The suspect led police through a wooded area and into the O-Reily Auto Parts parking lot, where he ended up crashing into the building, causing severe damage.
The suspect tried to run away, but officers quickly took him into custody, police said.
Officers said they were told early on that the suspect was armed, so they approached the situation very carefully.
"Had reports he had a bulled-resistant vest and a shotgun with him, and when the pursuit initially started, it was very low speed. So that increases our concern that he's trying to formulate a plan to assault officers when he starts the vehicle. Fortunately, that did not happen," said Tulsa Police Capt. Jacob Johnston.
Police said the truck has been returned to the suspect's girlfriend.
This is a developing story.