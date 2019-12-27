Bakkavor Foods initiated a recall involving egg products from Almark and sold as Trader Joe's Egg Salad and Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark are contaminated with listeria that has sickened people in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. One person in Texas died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the infection, the CDC reported.

Three of the infections from the outbreak strain of the pathogen occurred in 2017 and four others occurred this year, according to the agency.

While reported cases in the outbreak are limited to five states, officials now believe potentially contaminated products were shipped to retailers nationwide, and including brand names including Almark Foods, Egggs Select, Nic's Peeled Pearls, Rainbow Farms and Sutherland's Food Service. A list of recalled products can be found here.

Affected products have a "Best If Used By" date that starts with a G, which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed but discarded instead, the FDA said.