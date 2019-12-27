News
Bethany PD Cancels Silver Alert For Missing 79-Year-Old Man
Friday, December 27th 2019, 3:40 PM CST
Updated:
BETHANY, Oklahoma - The Bethany Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man.
According to the police report, Eugene Pearl Lothes was last seen at 7725 Northwest 20 Street in Bethany around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Decemeber 27.
Police were concerned about Lothes' whereabouts because he suffers from Alzheimer's.
Around 6 p.m. Friday, police said the Silver Alert was canceled, but hadn't released information concerning Lothes location.