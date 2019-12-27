Tulsa Man Claims To Be Father Of Baby He's Accused Of Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - A baby boy is on life support after Tulsa police say he was shot in the head.
Javontay Jones was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Friday afternoon for shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm.
Tulsa Police tell us the latest information they have on the baby is that he's still alive after surgery Thursday night. Now, police have released new information about the the man accused of shooting him.
Investigators said Javontay Jones, 27, pulled the trigger and shot an 18-month-old boy in the head at the Meadows Apartments near 31st and Garnett.
"We've been looking since last night, and we put out some feelers in the community, we got some information this morning," TPD Lt. Brandon Watkins said. "We were able to follow someone who's associated with him, and ultimately found him."
Investigators said the baby's mother got into a fight earlier in the day with Jones, who is the father of one of her kids.
They ran into each other again at the Meadows Apartments, and she told detectives when Jones approached her and her new boyfriend, she begged him not to shoot her because the baby was in the vehicle.
She told police Jones told them to leave but then started shooting at her SUV, hitting the baby in the head.
"Why would I harm my own son," Jones said.
Jones claims he is the father of the baby and told police he didn't fire the gunshots. He said he actually heard someone yell "she has a gun," arrest records said.
Jones said that's when he ducked, so he didn't see who fired the gun. The 18-month-old was hit in the head, and rushed to the hospital where he's on life support.
"This kid is in a car seat in the back seat of the car. You wouldn't think this kid's in a spot to catch a bullet, but that's the tragedy of the whole situation," Watkins said.
The mother and the man in the SUV were not hurt. Police are still working to learn more about why the shooting happened and say they're still tracking down witnesses.
"The whole myth of 'nobody will talk to us' is just that - a myth - in Tulsa. People talk, and we knew what was going on pretty early in the process," Watkins said.
Jones will be in court at the beginning of January.