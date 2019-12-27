"Historically, our residents have had probably not the best relationship with law enforcement because typically in the past when law enforcement were on our properties, it was because something bad was happening," said Ginny Hensley, Tulsa Housing Authority.



That's why the housing authority teamed up with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to start the community enhancement program. You'll see deputies spending time in complexes - like Apache Manor - building relationships with neighbors.



"We're not going away. We're here to help them out so when kids come out here to play basketball, they don't have to worry about gunshots - so they can make sure the kids get to school and get off the school bus and come home," said Deputy Matt Gray, TCSO.