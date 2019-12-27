Professional Wrestling Returns To Tulsa - For A Cause
TULSA, Oklahoma - Professional wrestling is returning to Tulsa, and it's all for a good cause. Wrestling for a Cause provides family-friendly wrestling action while raising funds for the families of children fighting cancer.
Tim Rockwell said they opened up the Perfect Practice wrestling center near 51st and Sheridan where they will have matches every Saturday. Rockwell, who has been wrestling for 15 years, said the proceeds go to support families in need.
A fundraising event called One for All - Fight For Allen will be January 18th at 4950 S. Sheridan Road in Tulsa. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with bell time at 5 p.m.
Allen is fighting a rare disease, Rockwell said.
The event is $10 general admission. Front row seats are $15, and kids 12 and under are $5.