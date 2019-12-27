Crews Fight Fire With Fire In Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Hominy and Osage Nation Wildland Firefighters were out again Friday, trying to prevent wildfires from getting out of control. They say the goal at the Hominy Municipal Airport was to burn some of the vegetation so that if a wildfire were to come through the area, it would be easier for firefighters to control.
The best way to fight fires in Osage County, is with more fire. It's a job Hominy Fire Assistant Chief Coby Surritte takes very seriously.
"Instead of letting it get out of control and burning without us being in control, we are going to control it," said Surritte.
Hominy firefighters have been working for two weeks alongside Osage Nation Wildland Firefighters, trying to use controlled burns to create a perimeter around town. The hope is by burning down overgrown vegetation, they can better control wildfires if the flames get close to those areas.
"We are trying to protect the businesses and homes in our city from wildfire outbreak," said Surritte.
"We have a bunch of cedar trees right here that are right next to a local business - tall grass and brush up next to houses. So it's pretty dangerous stuff," said Osage Nation Wildland Fire Prevention Specialist Corbin Malone.
Firefighters said it has been a bad year for vegetation growth, and they are hoping the perimeter keeps flames out of town - and away from homes and businesses.
"It is easier to get the grass burned around the Cedars now, instead of coming in here on a high fire danger day whenever the fire is actually getting up into the Cedars because then it is going to be harder to suppress," said Malone.