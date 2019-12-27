Tulsa Man Has Warning After Confronting 2 Prowlers
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man said he was shot at when he confronted two suspected prowlers in the middle of the night outside of his home near 71st and Lewis.
Brandon Perkins considers himself lucky to be alive. He made it out with only a broken rib, and police said it could've been much worse.
Doorbell video from outside Brandon Perkins' home shows the moment last week when he was shot at - just seconds after running outside to confront two suspected prowlers.
Perkins said it all started while he was walking around his home in the middle of the night and noticed lights flash across his windows. Video surveillance showed a white pickup pull up and turn its lights off.
"Some of the people got out of the car, and they started looking in the cars. One guy went between the house over there, and that's what concerned me is my neighbors," said Perkins.
Perkins said the two people looked like young kids so he ran outside to try and scare them off.
Two different video cameras showed Perkins running outside, as the two suspects run back toward their white pickup. Perkins said one of them fired a shot.
"They shot right before I got there, and I got so scared that my momentum forced me into the car," said Perkins.
Perkins said he then fell down and ran back inside. In the video you can clearly see the suspects try to back up, get caught up on something and then circle back around in the cul-de-sac before driving away.
Tulsa Police said confronting people like in this case is extremely dangerous. Instead police say call 911 from a safe place, and let them handle it.
"Be a great witness - just keep an eye on them. Talk to the dispatcher. Let the dispatcher know exactly what you are seeing and then that also lets the officers know what to expect when they get into the area," said Lt. Shane Tuell, Tulsa Police.
"Absolutely do not do what I did. Don't act - think before you act. Call the police, and let the professionals work it out," said Perkins.
If caught, the suspect that fired the shot could be facing charges such as shooting with intent to kill.
If you know anything call police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.