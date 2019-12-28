News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects Who Shot At Car Dealership
Saturday, December 28th 2019, 8:35 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for three men they say shot up a used car dealership near 41st and Sheridan late Friday night.
Police say the masked men shot into the store 15 times and say two people were inside the store at the time. Officers say after firing the shots the three men fled the scene and that fortunately no one was hurt.
Police do not have a description of the shooters at this time.