ORU has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools to host an esports tournament at the same time the Mabee Center hosts the final day of the annual high school Tournament of Champions basketball games. The esports tournament, which will feature the game Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, will be held at ORU's Global Learning Center adjacent to the Mabee Center on December 28, 2019, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.