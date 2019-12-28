ORU Hosts Esports Tournament At Tulsa Mabee Center
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two major sporting events are taking place this morning at Oral Roberts University. It's combining virtual sports with physical sports.
ORU has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools to host an esports tournament at the same time the Mabee Center hosts the final day of the annual high school Tournament of Champions basketball games. The esports tournament, which will feature the game Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, will be held at ORU's Global Learning Center adjacent to the Mabee Center on December 28, 2019, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
All middle and high school students are welcome to sign up. Those who want to watch both the Tournament of Champions basketball games and the esports Tournament will pay $10, while those who want to compete will pay an additional $5.
The winners in each of five divisions will receive a trophy and all esports participants will receive an official Certificate of Participation.