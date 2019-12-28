Increasing Chance For Severe Storms On Saturday
Widespread showers and drizzle have developed across the area this morning.
A more vigorous line of thunderstorms looks to develop mid to late afternoon lingering into the evening hours as a front moves through the region. Rain and thunder are expected off and on until the main line of storms arrives this afternoon.
An unstable air mass over Oklahoma has put us in the right location for a few strong to severe storms for this afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will include damaging wind gusts as well as heavy rainfall. However, a brief spin-up tornado cannot be completely ruled out although the risk is low.
The strongest storms will be along the I-35 corridor by mid-afternoon then gradually shifting to the east through the late afternoon. The thunderstorm activity will arrive in the Tulsa metro around 5 PM or a little thereafter. The storms look to continue pushing off to the east this evening and will be out of the area by around 8 PM this evening.
Updates In Progress...