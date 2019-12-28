5 Dead In Plane Crash Near Louisiana Post Office
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana - Five people are dead after a plane crashed near a post office in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday, according to authorities. Two people have serious injuries.
Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said the aircraft was an eight-passenger plane, CBS affiliate KLFY reports. A Walmart in the area was evacuated as a precaution.
Eyewitnesses told KLFY they heard sounds "like a semi-truck" as lights went out at homes and businesses near the site of the crash in Lafayette, which is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.
"I was right outside before the crash," said local resident Kevin Jackson. "I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell," said Jackson. "It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went into my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion."
This is a developing story and will be updated.