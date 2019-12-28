Broken Arrow Neighborhood Reports Several Break-Ins On Christmas Day
BROKEN ARROW - Neighbors in the Bent Tree neighborhood in Broken Arrow said they reported their cars being broken into Christmas morning.
Newley wed couple Justin and Cassandra Simons told News On 6 a burglar broke into their car and stole nearly $600 out of the wife's wallet.
"It's not something you would expect to come out to Christmas morning," said Simmons."We woke up in the morning, gave each other our presents, decided to go out in the car and saw the wallet was strewn all over the place. It was kind of devastating to me."
The Simmons said they have a baby on the way, therefore the money lost hits home.
"It’s just an invasion of privacy, " said Justin's wife Cassandra. "He’s been working three months straight, it's taken a toll on us, it wasn't expected," she said with tears in her eyes.
The Simmons said another neighbor told them someone stole a car full of gifts that they had packed the night before to take to their in laws."
Surveillance video posted to the neighborhood Facebook page shows a man dressed in a white hoodie and sweatpants walking around the area that morning. Broken Arrow police said they currently have an unnamed suspect and detectives are investigating.
The Simmons said this can be a learning situation for others to lock your cars and get proper protections.
"For something like this to happen on a day that is supposed to be filled with love and giving, then to have it taken, I think that's the hardest part," said Cassandra.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Broken Arrow police.