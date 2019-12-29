Possible Tornado, Severe Storms Cause Damage In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Severe storms moving through Tulsa caused some damage in a Broken Arrow neighborhood Saturday.
Wagoner County Emergency Management posted pictures on their Facebook page to show a roof completely blown off. They say they believe a brief spin-up is responsible for the damage to the homes.
We're still waiting on confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether it was a tornado or not. But those who were home at the time of the storms say they heard the strong winds, and briefly lost power.
"then there was a lot louder of a woosh, and our chicken coop blew over, our trampoline moved a little bit, and then our neighbors behind us their roof totally fell off," said neighbor Andrew Abbott.
The family who's roof blew off has found somewhere else to stay.