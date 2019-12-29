2 Victims Killed, Suspect Dead In Texas Church Shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two parishioners were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire during a church service near Fort Worth, Texas. Another parishioner shot and killed the gunman seconds after the incident began, according to officials and a livestream video of the service.
Jeoff Williams of the Texas Department of Public Safety praised the "heroic parishioners" who stopped the gunman. Several parishioners quickly pulled their guns soon after the first shot was fired.
Two people were treated at the scene and released, officials said.
Matthew Desarno of the FBI said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that they are still trying to determine the gunman's motive.
A witness told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth the gunman shot someone with a shotgun during communion and that he was then taken down by another church member. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.
"It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one," Isabel Arreola told CBS DFW.
The church, West Freeway Church of Christ, is located in White Settlement, in suburban Tarrant County.
There have been a number of deadly shootings in Texas this year, including a shooting at an El Paso Walmart in August that left 22 dead and a shooting rampage in Odessa-Midland the same month that left seven dead. In 2017, a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and injuring more than 20.
