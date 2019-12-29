News
OSBI Investigating In-Custody Death At Stephens County Jail
STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma -
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death in Stephens County Sheriff’s Office
According to OSBI at approximately 5 p.m. on December 28, 2019, Duncan police arrested 31-year-old Raymond Smith for driving on a suspended license.
Smith was booked into Stephens County Jail where he began acting disoriented. Investigators say Smith's condition worsened and an ambulance was called. Paramedics performed CPR on Smith while he was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The OSBI investigation is ongoing.