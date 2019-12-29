News
Authorities Investigate Bomb Threat Calls To Restaurants In Vinita
Sunday, December 29th 2019, 4:09 PM CST
Updated:
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the Will Rogers Turnpike is back open after closing Sunday due to bomb threat calls made at restaurants in the area.
Authorities said a bomb threat was made to the World's Largest McDonald's (Former) and other restaurants in Vinita.
Traffic was being diverted at the 282 exit to the 289 exit.
OHP said the turnpike is back open but the McDonald's remains closed.