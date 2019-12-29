News
OHP: 'No Devices Found' After Bomb Threat Calls Made To Restaurants In Vinita
Sunday, December 29th 2019, 4:09 PM CST
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the scene is clear Sunday in Vinita after authorities investigated bomb threat calls made to restaurants in the area.
Authorities said a bomb threat was made shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the World's Largest McDonald's (Former) and other restaurants in Vinita.
OHP briefly closed the Will Rogers Turnpike during the investigation. Traffic was diverted at the 282 exit to the 289 exit.
The McDonald's was also closed. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday has reopened.
Authorities said the scene is clear and no devices were found.
We're told one person was taken in for questioning but was released.