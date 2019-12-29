Preparations Underway For Annual Tulsa Shootout Racing Event
TULSA - In just a few days the entire arena at the River Spirit Expo Center is going to be filled with cars and racers for the annual Tulsa Shootout racing event, which has provided great entertainment and boosted Tulsa's economy for over 35 years since 1986.
Founder Emmett Hahn said it all began after his over 20 year-long successful racing career he wanted to share his love of racing with his hometown in a special way.
"I sit back here and think gosh I was just 40 years old when I started this. Many Indy 500 and NASCAR stars came from the Tulsa Shootout.” Hahn said.
More than 750 truckloads of dirt now cover the expo center in preparation for thousands of racers to hit the track.
Ryan Timms, 13, is one of them. He might be too young to drive on the road-- but he already has several titles and is hoping for more.
"My favorite part about racing is the adrenaline you get, how exciting it is to win, and the feeling of passing someone," Timms said.
This race is a prelude to the Chili Bowl, happening later in January. Bryan Hulbert is a Tulsan and announcer. He said the events bring in people from all over the world.
"According to the Tulsa Sports Commission is has a $30 million impact on the Tulsa area and you add the Tulsa shootout, you're adding another $10 million on top of that," Hulbert said.
He said the race is truly a Tulsa tradition that's worth more than the price of admission.
"It’s hard to describe to you what goes on in this building -- the drama, the adrenaline, the emotion to win the golden driller, you can’t put it into words," Hulbert said.
The event kicks off Wednesday, January 1. Click here for more information.