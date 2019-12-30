News
Will Rogers Turnpike, McDonald's Back Open After Bomb Threat
VINITA, Oklahoma - A staple of the Will Rogers Turnpike and Vinita is back open after a bomb scare over the weekend. Investigators said someone called in a bomb threat to the McDonald's in the travel plaza.
Authorities searched the iconic restaurant--which was once the largest McDonald's in the world--but did not find anything. News On 6 was told 1-person was taken in for questioning but was released.
Because of the threat, the Highway Patrol closed down a stretch of the turnpike for a couple of hours, however it is now back open.