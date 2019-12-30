News
Lt. Governor Suggests Newseum Should Move To Oklahoma
A staple at our nation's capitol could be coming to Oklahoma, at least if the Lieutenant Governor has his way.
The popular Newseum, a museum dedicated to journalism and the 1st amendment is closing its doors this week and is looking for a new home.
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell tweeted Sunday suggesting the new site could be the State Capital Publishing
He said the largest historic preservation district in the nation is the perfect location for the museum.