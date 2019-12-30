Flu Activity Increasing, Still Time To get Flu Shot, THD Says
TULSA, Oklahoma - Most students are still enjoying their winter break and Tulsa health officials said it's the perfect time for children and families to get their flu shots.
The health department said flu activity is increasing in our area right now, and it will continue to do so over the next couple of months.
State numbers show nearly 300 hospitalizations in Oklahoma because of the flu and six deaths this season.
Health officials said the increase always starts when children return from winter break and continues through February.
Since most students have another week of winter break to go, THD said getting vaccinated now will give you more time to build up your immunity before kids return to school.
Ellen Niemitalo with the Tulsa Health Department says holiday travel is a significant factor because the spike in flu cases this time of year.
"A lot of families travel, so they're exposed to different people and different areas of the country and bring whatever they're exposed to back to Oklahoma and then back to their schools next week" said Niemitalo.
The health department said it takes a couple of weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective.