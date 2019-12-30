The next in a series of upper level waves will move near the southern plains Thursday morning with the potential for another stronger upper level system nearing the southern plains this weekend. Yet the potential for any precipitation appears to be related to the first system and only with low-end chances across eastern OK as a surface low pressure area develops across Oklahoma and quickly ejects into the Missouri Valley Thursday evening into Friday morning. Our chances for any showers or storms will remain low for this period but I’ll keep 20% chance for the system. The 2nd and stronger wave will move across the central plains into the Missouri Valley Friday evening into Saturday and should allow for some colder air to spill southward across the plains states. At this point in the forecast process, a few snow showers may be possible across southwestern Missouri with this system Saturday but will remain to our northwest.