Sunshine & Cold Weather Return For Monday
Abundant sunshine will occur today behind a departing system that brought active weather across the area this weekend. The pressure gradient will allow blustery winds from the northwest from 15 to near 30 mph this afternoon with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s north and a few lower 50s south. Despite the recent rainfall Saturday, fire spread rates will increase today due to the low afternoon humidity and gusty winds. Rather uneventful weather remains for the short term before our next system arrives by the end of the week. New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be impacted by any inconvenient weather system with temps Tuesday night into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
The next in a series of upper level waves will move near the southern plains Thursday morning with the potential for another stronger upper level system nearing the southern plains this weekend. Yet the potential for any precipitation appears to be related to the first system and only with low-end chances across eastern OK as a surface low pressure area develops across Oklahoma and quickly ejects into the Missouri Valley Thursday evening into Friday morning. Our chances for any showers or storms will remain low for this period but I’ll keep 20% chance for the system. The 2nd and stronger wave will move across the central plains into the Missouri Valley Friday evening into Saturday and should allow for some colder air to spill southward across the plains states. At this point in the forecast process, a few snow showers may be possible across southwestern Missouri with this system Saturday but will remain to our northwest.
Highs today will reach the upper 40s near the metro along with sunshine along and gusty northwest winds from 15 to near 30 mph. Tuesday morning begins with lows in the lower to mid-20s with highs nearing the lower 50s with mostly sunny sky. Wednesday morning lows start in the upper 20s and lower 30s with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Thursday lows will start in the lower to mid-40s with highs in the mid-50s along with mostly cloudy sky and a slight chance of showers Thursday night.
Friday morning lows should be in the mid-30s with highs in the lower to mid-50s. The weekend starts with lows in the 30s and highs in the lower to mid-50s with mostly sunny conditions, other than some Saturday morning clouds.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone