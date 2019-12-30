Tulsa Police Search For Suspect After Business Burglary
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a burglar they said broke into a Dollar General near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue.
Tulsa Police said this same Dollar General has been hit by criminals multiple times.
The reason police said this burglar was able to get in was because the store still had plywood up from a previous burglary attempt.
Police said the windows were being replaced, and there's currently plywood up where glass should be.
Officers said someone punched through the plywood around 12:30 a.m. Monday, reached in, and turned the deadbolt on the door.
Police said the burglar went right for a safe, grabbed some cash, and left.
The store was closed at the time, so no one was hurt.
Police will now look at the store's surveillance video to see if they can get a suspect description.
If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.