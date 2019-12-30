Search For Missing Massachusetts Child Continues
Crews in Massachusetts are searching for a child who officials believe may have fallen through ice near the Chicopee River.
Officials said this all started after a 10 and 11-year-old went to play in the woods by the Chicopee River on Saturday and never returned home.
Officials said one of the missing children were found in the water and rushed to a hospital but died Sunday morning.
As of now, the second child has not been found.
Officials said a K9 unit is being used to search the wooded area where the two went to play. But fire officials said they believe both the boys fell through the ice.
Police and fire fighters remained on the scene overnight, and an underwater response team has been brought in to search the freezing water.
Officials are asking everyone to stay clear of the area due to dangerous conditions near the river.