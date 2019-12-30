News
Sentence Handed Down For Caretaker Guilty Of Murdering OKC Elderly Man
Monday, December 30th 2019, 10:39 AM CST
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Rocky Rhines will spend about eight more years in custody for the second-degree murder of an elderly man.
A jury found Rhines guilty of second-degree murder in November, and a 10-year sentence with time-served was handed down Monday. The conviction stems from the 2017 murder of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to court records, Rhines has been in the Oklahoma County Jail since December 2017.
Rhines' victim, 75-year-old Michael Richard, died two weeks after he beat him in the head, authorities said.