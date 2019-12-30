Man Charged In Connection With Shooting At Penn Square Mall
An Oklahoma man has been charged in connection with a shooting from earlier this month at Penn Square Mall that left one man injured, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit, Elizha "Trey" Sanders, 24, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities responded just before 4 p.m. December 19 to Penn Square Mall located in the 1900 block of Northwest Expressway to a shots fired call.
When officers arrived they found one victim, identified as Gerron Cobb, suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police a verbal altercation turned physical between Sanders and Cobb. Once the physical fight ended Sanders allegedly reached into his pants and pulled out a weapon and shot Cobb who was only a few feet away, according to the affidavit.
Investigators said after Cobb was shot he fell and began crawling out of the Foot Locker, where the fight took place. They said Sanders pursued the victim and continued shooting at him.
Sanders fled the scene but turned himself in to authorities the next day.
The witness told authorities Sanders and Cobb had prior problems with each other.
The entire incident was captured on surveillance video from the Foot Locker store and matched witness descriptions.
A bail for Sanders has been set at $500,000.