Broken Arrow Police: Occupied Vehicle Reportedly Driven Into Pond
Monday, December 30th 2019, 12:15 PM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police and firefighters are responding Monday after they say someone reported a car with people inside was driven into a retention pond.
Public Information Officer Chris Walker said the pond is near the Events Complex, 4000 E. New Orleans St. That's near 209th E. Ave. and 101st Street, east of the NSU Campus.
Broken Arrow Police said a witness told them a man behind the wheel of a van drove into the pond. The pond is about 20 feet deep, according to BAPD.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team will be going into the pond, authorities at the scene said. The public should avoid the area if possible.
