2019 Brought A Record 147 Tornadoes In Oklahoma
Monday, December 30th 2019, 5:38 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Weather in Oklahoma has been unbelievable in 2019 with the historic flooding and now a record-breaking 147 tornadoes.
The previous record for the number of tornadoes in 1-year was set in 1999. The National Weather Service says an EF-Zero tornado blew through Broken Arrow on Saturday, Dec. 28. The NWS says the Broken Arrow tornado had winds of up to 85-miles an hour.
"We actually had the National Weather Service come by yesterday and they said it went from nothing to 'oh my goodness' this is a problem", said Melissa Abbott of Broken Arrow.
Tornadoes hit 57 of Oklahoma'S 77 counties in 2019.