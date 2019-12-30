News
City Councilor Volunteers With 'Better Way' To Clean Tulsa Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - A group of volunteers helped clean-up a Tulsa Park.
City Councilor Cass Fahler teamed-up with a Better Way to clean-up Boeing Park near Admiral and South Mingo. The program connects panhandlers with daily work and pays them cash.
"Ultimately, we're providing a grand opportunity for these people but also helping the citizens by getting the workforce out there and picking up areas that might need a little bit of love," said Fahler
The program has been in Tulsa for a little more than a year now.