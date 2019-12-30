Experts Give Advice On Staying Healthy As Flu Season Begins To Peak
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Health officials in Tulsa County say peak flu season is right around the corner.
Jessica Rice with the Tulsa Health Department says flu season will peak in January and February. Since the vaccine takes about two weeks to become fully effective, the Health Department is encouraging anyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated.
"The best way to stay healthy this flu season is to get your flu vaccine, that is the best preventative measure but then try to minimize your contact with other people who might be sick and then if you yourself are sick stay home," said Rice.
THD says in Tulsa County, 81 people have been hospitalized because of the flu this year and two people have died. Statewide, almost 300 have been hospitalized because of the flu this year. 6 people, statewide have died.
"Symptoms can vary depending upon that person, especially if that person has an underlying health condition such as a heart issue or a lung issue," said Rice.
Rice says it is also important for families to do what they can to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.
'Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently, coughing into your elbow and then throwing away tissues immediately into a trash can," said Rice, "The flu vaccine not only protects yourself but it protects those around you, within your community, within your own family who might be too young or who may just not be able to get the flu vaccine for some reason."
