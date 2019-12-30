News
Man Arrested For Sending Lewd Messages To Delaware County Deputy Posing As Teen
A Delaware County man is in jail after investigators say he wanted to have sex with someone he thought was an under-age girl.
Deputies say on Christmas Eve James Trout contacted an undercover deputy on social media. The deputy was posing as a 13-year-old girl.
Investigators say Trout made sexual comments and that he wanted to have sex with the girl. Deputies say Trout admitted to the comments when they arrested him and that he even wrote a lengthy apology letter.