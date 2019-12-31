The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark are contaminated with listeria that has sickened people in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Texas. One person in Texas died and four others were hospitalized as a result of the infection, the CDC reported.

Three of the infections from the outbreak strain of the pathogen occurred in 2017 and four others occurred this year, according to the agency.

A list of all recalled products involved in the outbreak can be found here.