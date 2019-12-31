News
Tulsa Police Search For Driver After Chase Ends In Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a driver they said ran off after an overnight chase.
Police said they tried to pull the driver over around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning near Pine and Peoria, but the driver took off.
Police said the car eventually ended up on some railroad tracks, then the driver lost control and crashed.
Officers said the car caught fire, but they were able to get it out quickly.
The driver ran off, and police are not sure if the driver was male or female.
No one was hurt.