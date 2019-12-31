Welcome to the last day of 2019. You’ll want to grab a coat or at least a jacket out the door with most locations reporting the upper 20s near 30 early this morning with even colder temps in the valleys. Wind speeds will be much lighter today compared to yesterday’s gusty winds. We anticipate another day of abundant sunshine resulting in highs mostly in the lower 50s near the metro with a pocket of upper 40s remaining across far northeastern OK. The upper air pattern will become quite active over the next few days, but in the short term, we’re in fine shape.