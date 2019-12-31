Our weather should be rather uneventful today with New Year’s Eve celebrations not impacted by any inconvenient weather. We’re expecting near normal conditions, meaning temperatures tonight will be dropping from the lower 40s into the mid-30s by the midnight hour. New Year’s Day features highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s along with a sunshine-cloud mixture. But stronger southwest winds are likely to develop by midday to afternoon with wind speeds in the 20 to 30 mph range creating a slightly elevated Friday danger across northeastern OK. More clouds are likely across southern OK through the day and will eventually move northward into the metro by later Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our upper air pattern will bring at least one, possibly two storm systems near the area over the next few days, the first one Thursday night into Friday morning with a chance for a few showers. As the system exits early Friday morning, colder air will filter into the region with a very low chance for some light snow flurries or snow showers across southern Kansas into extreme northern OK. While the mid-level temps will be cold enough to support flurries, temperatures at the surface may be too warm for anything other than some light sprinkles or showers. This remains a very low chance for Friday morning, but it’s something we’ll watch in the data for this period.