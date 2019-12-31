Woman Pulled From Broken Arrow Detention Pond Dies
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said the woman who drowned after her van went into a retention pond at the BA Event Complex Monday has died.
The woman, identified only as a 50-year-old Tulsa resident, was underwater for about three hours after her van sank into the pond which police said is about 20 feet deep.
"We don't know whether it was intentional or accidental at this point that's part of the investigation," said Officer Chris Walker.
Witnesses called 911 after they saw the woman drive into the retention pond at the BA Event Complex Monday around 11:30. The cold and windy conditions made a challenging job for water rescue teams.
"We really want to thank Oklahoma Highway Patrol divers and the Broken Arrow Fire Department water rescue team. Without them we couldn't have got to the vehicle," said Walker.
After locating the van with long poles, an OHP diver went down to attach a cable so it could be pulled up by a tow truck. Once the vehicle was back on land, crews were able to pull the woman out and take her to the hospital where she later died.