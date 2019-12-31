Last Minute New Year's Eve Ideas In Tulsa Area
TULSA, Oklahoma - For anyone who hasn't made plans for New Year's Eve, there are plenty of parties in Tulsa and surrounding towns.
For anyone with kids looking to celebrate, Tulsa's Incredible Pizza is hosting a New Year's Eve party from 4 to 8 p.m. The Hangout in Tulsa is hosting an all night lock-in for ages 2 and up.
And if you're looking for a fun way to ring in the New Year, the River Spirit Casino is hosting a New Year's Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The Emerald Ball featuring Grady Nichols will be held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Tulsa Club hotel downtown.
There's a Dance Through the Decades party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow.
For those who prefer a quieter evening, the Osage Forest of Peace will host its annual New Year's Eve world peace prayer service and reception from 8 to 10 p.m. at the retreat center just outside Sand Springs.
There's also the 19th Annual Friends of Sobriety New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow at the Muskogee Event Center.