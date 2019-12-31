News
Broken Arrow Police Search For Arvest Bank Robber
Tuesday, December 31st 2019, 1:48 PM CST
Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police said they are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday. Police said a man robbed the Arvest Bank location at 2029 West Kenosha around 1:15 p.m. December 31.
A man in his 30s entered the bank and implied he had a weapon, Officer Chris Walker said. The thief got away with an undetermined amount of money, the public information officer said.
Police said there were employees and customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, and no one was hurt.
Broken Arrow Police released photos of the suspect. If you know anything that can help police, call Detective Payne at 918-451-8200 ext. 8717.