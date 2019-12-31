WAGONER, Oklahoma - Bandit, a young dog involved in a Wagoner kidnapping case, is ready for a new home. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said the young dog was left to die in a home by a man who allegedly kidnapped and tortured his estranged wife.

Bandit suffered from dehydration, starvation and trauma. Since that time, he's gained 10 pounds and is ready to go to a good home. 

He's described as a great dog for a young owner. He is good with cats and loves to play with other dogs. Bandit has received all his vaccinations and has been neutered. 

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office rescued Bandit and said he would love to start off 2020 with a new family. If you can give Bandit a home, call the Wagoner Animal Clinic at 918-485-4200.

 

 