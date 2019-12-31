Families Celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' With The Tulsa Discovery Lab
TULSA, Oklahoma - Discovery Lab held its 7th Noon Year’s Eve party for parents and kids on Tuesday.
“This gives families a chance to get together for a fun, educational and safe celebration of the New Year.” Says Ray Vandiver, the Executive Director of Discovery Lab.
He estimates maybe 350 kids and adults at the party. There were all the Discovery Lab favorites like the tape tunnels, plus there were dancing, games and mask making. The staff and volunteers had blown up more than 10,000 balloons for the party. They were held in nets near the ceiling.
As the clock approached noon, there was a count down and at noon the balloons were released. Then, for the next half hour, there was joyous chaos as kids and a few adults popped balloons and screamed, celebrating the Noon Year.