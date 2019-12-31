Man Accused Of Breaking Into Broken Arrow Dispensary
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars after Broken Arrow Police said he broke into a medical marijuana dispensary. Jacob Drew Green is in the Tulsa County Jail on a second-degree burglary complaint.
Officers said while responding to the Hemp Cannabis Dispensary, an officer saw a man bleeding from his hand and walking away from the building.
Through surveillance video, police said they identified Green as the man who broke into the business in the 600 block of South Elm.
"It's a useless crime because I don't see any of the subjects who are doing the burglaries actually getting away with anything," said Officer Chris Walker, Broken Arrow Police.
"The dispensaries have really good video and audio surveillance and really good safes to hide their high-value product in."
Green caused about $1,000 worth of damage to the dispensary, police said. Green is a Tulsa resident, according to the jail website.