Thousands Of Dollars In Items Stolen From Locust Grove Dispensary
Tuesday, December 31st 2019, 6:03 PM CST
LOCUST GROVE, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a burglary at a marijuana dispensary in Locust Grove. Officers said there's extensive damage to the inside of Chronic M.D.
They said $13,000 worth of items were stolen. Officers posted photos from surveillance video on their Facebook page.
Security cameras captured a man wearing a black hoodie with "security" printed on the back and on the sleeve stealing from the business, officers said.
Cameras also captured a dark grey Chrysler near the dispensary. If you recognize the car or the man, you're asked to call Locust Grove Police.