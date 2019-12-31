News
University Of Tulsa Professor Appears On CBS This Morning
Tuesday, December 31st 2019, 7:43 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A professor from the University of Tulsa made a guest appearance on CBS This Morning to talk about how food impacts the views of voters on politicians.
According to her studies, Dr. Contois says that watching a politician eat can either help them appear more relatable or leave a bad taste in the mouths of voters.
"So, with a presidential candidate, the hope is that by getting to eat with this person, or seeing them eat food from your local area, that you get a better sense of who they are as a person," said Dr. Contois.
Dr. Contois says it’s important for candidates to ask questions especially when they're trying news food or visiting a restaurant they’ve never been to before.