Light Of Hope Provides Alcohol-Free New Year's Eve Party
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Hundreds of people brought in 2020 with Light of Hope Tuesday night.
The non-profit focuses on helping people fighting addictions. The event was alcohol-free and full of food, drinks, inflatables for the kids and a ball drop. When the clock strikes midnight, Felicia Witherspoon looked at 2020 with clear eyes.
"Light of Hope is a big inspiration for me I am currently in a sober living home," said Witherspoon.
She has been sober for several years now but says the nonprofit Light of Hope has given her the support she has needed to continue healing. Last year, she helped set up for the nonprofits’ New Year’s Eve party and this year, she is alongside dozens of volunteers, doing it all over again.
"You need to be where somebody loves you- free, clean, having fun," said Witherspoon.
Thanks to volunteers and community sponsors, the Claremore Conference Center has been decked out to welcome the new year. There was food, live music, inflatables, games, and a balloon drop at midnight.
"It is not just about sobriety we have a lot of people who are on their own this year because they have lost a spouse, or they are suffering through grief or they have divorced. There are a lot of variables that go into New Year’s Eve," said Light of Hope Founder Layla Freeman.
Freeman says the event is all about celebrating the new year in a family-friendly, safe and sober environment where everyone is welcome.
"Light of Hope is all about recovery from addiction and then prevention," said Freeman, "It is a great opportunity to show what recovery is about- it is about giving people second chances, it is about giving people a new life."
Follow this link to learn more about Light of Hope: https://www.lightofhopeinc.org/