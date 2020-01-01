News
Fire Marshall Investigating If Fireworks Caused House Fire Near Tulsa Airport
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 6:46 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA - Firefighters are investigating a house fire, Wednesday morning in a Tulsa neighborhood near the airport.
According to authorities, firefighters were called out the home just before 2 a.m. near Pine and Sheridan.
Firefighters said they received a call from someone saying that they saw flames coming out of the back of the home.
Crews were able to get the fire out quickly and after searching the home they discovered it was vacant.
The home is a total loss, fire officials said.
The Fire Marshall is investigating if fireworks were the cause of the fire.
