Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies At 77
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 3:20 PM CST
The NBA says former commissioner David Stern has died at age 77 nearly 3 weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Stern became commissioner in February 1984 and held the position for 30 years until his retirement in 2014. Experts credit Stern with overseeing the massive growth of the NBA over those three decades and say his legacy will be felt for years to come. Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Oklahoma City issued a statement on Twitter regarding Stern's impact on the OKC.
