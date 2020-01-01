News
Police Searching For Answers In Owasso Homicide
Wednesday, January 1st 2020, 6:50 PM CST
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police are investigating after a man was found dead this week.
According to police, Owasso medics were called to an apartment on Monday night where they found 21-year-old Tyler Lee Collins. Officers say Collins was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, the death is being investigated as a homicide and police are asking that anyone with information in the case call the Owasso PD tip line at 918-272-COPS.